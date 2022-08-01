 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COPE Harlan H.

July 30, 2022, age 86. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Shobert); dear father of Thomas H. (Deborah) and John K. (Janet) Cope; loving grandfather of Thomas (Krystal), Harlan and Junide Cope, and seven great-grandchildren; brother of the late Thomas (Diane) Cope; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com

