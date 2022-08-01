July 30, 2022, age 86. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Shobert); dear father of Thomas H. (Deborah) and John K. (Janet) Cope; loving grandfather of Thomas (Krystal), Harlan and Junide Cope, and seven great-grandchildren; brother of the late Thomas (Diane) Cope; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
COPE Harlan H.
