CONE Patrcia Kingsbury

Age 91, died Monday December 12, 2022 in Rochester, New York. Pat was born on June 19, 1931 in Batavia, New York, the daughter of Genesee County Judge Newell Kingsbury Cone and Lydia Belle [Johnson] Cone. Pat attended Batavia elementary schools, the Columbia School in Rochester, NY and graduated in 1953 from Wells College in Aurora, NY. Following graduation, Pat returned to Batavia where she established a rewarding 25-year career as a Genesee County social worker. An avid gardener, golfer, and bridge player Pat also enjoyed the symphony, theater and sporting events. Pat traveled the world but most of all loved spending time with her friends and family. Pat was a caring and compassionate woman who loved living in and supporting Batavia NY, proudly calling it home for her entire life. Pat volunteered endless hours for the Anna Casey Fund, The Marshall Fund, The American Red Cross, AAA, Meals on Wheels, Elmwood Cemetery Board, United Memorial Hospital and Saint James Episcopal Church where she was a lifetime member. Pat took great pride in donating her blood that measured in gallons not pints. Pat was predeceased by her parents and her older sister, Joan Kingsbury (Cone) Freeman. Pat is survived by a niece, Laura F.Mills (Jack), nephews,Matthew M. Freeman, Patrick K. Freeman, John D. Freeman (Jeanette) and Craig C. Freeman (Paula Lee). Her surviving relatives include Hollis Upson (Joy), Stephen Upson (Robin), David Upson, (Valarie) and numerous great-nieces and nephews. There will be no visiting hours. A spring funeral and graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pat's name to: Elmwood Cemetery Association, Attention: General Fund, Box 225, Batavia, NY, 14021. These donations will help to maintain the Elmwood Cemetery's Veterans Memorial Garden. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in her memory, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes. com. H. E. Turner & Co., Funeral Home, 403 E Main St, Batavia, NY is handling the arrangements.