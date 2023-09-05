Robby Takac is Buffalo's rock star.

He's an original member of the Goo Goo Dolls, an entrepreneur and a nonprofit founder. He's on tour this summer and fall with the Goo Goo Dolls but this weekend is taking a break to fly home to Buffalo, where Takac is hosting his 21st annual Music is Art Festival on Saturday.

Buffalo News journalist Tim O'Shei will be talking to Takac live at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 6, on the Buffalo News' Facebook page. They'll check in on this year's festival, which includes more than 250 bands on 27 stages at Buffalo RiverWorks, River Fest Park and the surrounding neighborhood.

They'll also check in on what's been happening at Takac's Buffalo recording studio, GCR Audio, which has hosted artists ranging from James Taylor to Lil Wayne.

Takac will also share stories from his life on the road with the Goo Goo Dolls, who are touring the United States through October and then head to Australia and New Zealand in February, and he'll take your questions, too.