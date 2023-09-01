The Atlantic Coast Conference voted Friday to add Stanford, California and SMU next year, providing a landing spot for two more schools from the disintegrating Pac-12 and creating a fourth super conference in major college sports.

The move provides the ACC a windfall of revenue for its current members.

"It really is a transformational day for the ACC," Commissioner Jim Phillips said.

Starting in August 2024, the league with Tobacco Road roots in North Carolina will increase its number of football schools to 17 and 18 in most other sports, with Notre Dame remaining a football independent.

The ACC needed 12 of its 15 members to approve expansion, and the vote was not unanimous.

“I can tell you when we left that call today, everybody was in a really good place and felt really good about the process,” Phillips said.

North Carolina and Florida State both voted no. The Seminoles said the move did not fully address its concerns about the ACC's revenue distribution model.

“All three schools are outstanding academic and athletic institutions, and our vote against expansion does not reflect on their quality," Florida State athletic director Michael Alford said. “We look forward to earning new revenue through the ACC’s success incentives initiative, based on our continued excellence. We’re grateful to the league for continuing to listen to our concerns.”

Like the Big Ten and Big 12, the ACC now will have members in at least three time zones.

It will span from Boston in the Northeast to Miami in South Florida, out to Dallas in the heart of the Southwest and up to Northern California, where Stanford and Cal reside. Notre Dame is currently the westernmost ACC school in South Bend, Indiana, with Louisville the farthest west among football members.

The ACC becomes the fourth league, along with the Southeastern Conference, Big Ten and Big 12, to have at least 16 football-playing members, starting in 2024.

The formation of the sprawling leagues has raised concerns about everything from the impact on athletes' travel to the changing recruiting landscape and the lost rivalries treasured by fans now facing different destinations if they want to cheer on their teams.

Stanford said it expects 22 of its 36 sports to have either no or minimal scheduling changes as the 2024 schedules are set.

“The ACC is really interested in using Dallas as a place where teams might come together to have games to minimize the impact of travel on both eastern members and Cal and Stanford,” Cal Chancellor Carol Christ told reporters.

The move seems to signal an end to this wave of realignment among the nation's wealthiest and most powerful conferences after three years of turbulent movement that has whittled the so-called Power Five down to four.

For the Bay Area schools, it was a marriage of desperation after the Pac-12 was picked apart by the Big Ten and Big 12.

For the ACC, adding three schools will increase media rights revenue from its long-term deal with ESPN and allow the conference to spread much of that new money to existing members.

New conference members typically — though not always — forgo a full share of revenue for several years upon entry.

Cal and Stanford will receive a partial share of ACC Tier 1 media revenue — estimated at about $25 million annually — for the next nine years before getting a full payment in the final three years of the conference’s deal with ESPN, according to a person familiar with the terms. Cal and Stanford will get a 30% share in the first seven years, followed by 70% in year eight and 75% in year nine before getting the full amount, the person said.

Another person with direct knowledge of SMU's decision said the Dallas school currently in the American Athletic Conference will forgo all ACC media rights distribution for nine years.

The ACC has been generating record revenue hauls, yet is trailing the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences and staring at an even greater gap as those leagues have new TV deals kick in. The ACC's deal runs through 2036.

The Pac-12 is down to Oregon State and Washington State. Officials at both schools have said their desired path forward is to rebuild the Pac-12, but without Stanford and Cal that becomes more complicated. Joining the Mountain West becomes more likely.

Alabama picks Milroe

Jalen Milroe will start at quarterback for Alabama in Saturday's season opener against Middle Tennessee, sources told ESPN.

Milroe, a redshirt sophomore, had been competing for the job this preseason along with Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, redshirt freshmen Ty Simpson and true freshman Dylan Lonergan.

Milroe started for the injured Bryce Young in a victory against Texas A&M last season, finishing 12-of-19 for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 81 yards but committed three turnovers.

While Milroe took most of the first-team repetitions among Alabama quarterbacks this preseason, sources told ESPN that he's not necessarily locked in as the starter for the entire season.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder is one of the team's most dynamic players and he has an extremely strong arm. One of his priorities this offseason was becoming a more accurate passer.

The Crimson Tide brought in Buchner as a transfer following spring practice in April. He played under first-year Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at Notre Dame and entered the 2022 season as the Irish starter before injuring a shoulder in Week 2.