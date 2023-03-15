David Ray March 11, 2023, at the age of 71; beloved husband of 40 years to Linda A. (nee Mullen) Colkitt; dearest father of Caitlin (Justin) Gaudi and Colleen (fiancé Jacob Buehler) Colkitt; devoted grandfather to Liam and Piper Gaudi; dear brother of Paul (Karen) Colkitt, Keith (Kathy) Colkitt and Amy Colkitt; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. David was a math teacher in the Akron School System for over thirty years, an avid trumpet player in a variety of community ensembles and he was a longtime member of the Sutherland Lodge of Masons. The family will be present Friday, March 17th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service Saturday, March 18th at 11 AM in the Church of the Nativity United Church of Christ, 1530 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. Please assemble at church. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com