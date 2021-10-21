COCONUT CREAM

Tags
The future of the Rapids Theatre now appears in jeopardy as FBI agents investigate the business dealings of owner John Hutchins and his concert hall.
Anthony Gouchie, 25, his girlfriend, Emma Johnson, 28, and their 1-year-old daughter Amira Gouchie – two days shy of her second birthday – died in a middle-of-the-night, two-alarm fire at 57 E. Utica St. on Sept. 25, 2020.
A $20 million proposal to bring 50 affordable housing units to the Fruit Belt appears to be barely on life support.
Some town residents are calling for Adam L. Dickman to step down as a board member after he recorded a public works department laborer making obscene comments about women in the presence of a female co-worker and other male employees.
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Tens of thousands of Bills fans headed to Nashville this weekend to cheer on their team for another prime-time performance.
Kameron Stenzel was fishing with his father on Monday when he slipped and fell into the swift currents of the Niagara River before disappearing.
State Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs came under fire from several corners of New York politics Monday after injecting Ku Klux Klan figure David Duke into hypothetical circumstances surrounding the contest for mayor of Buffalo.
“This is where fitness is going. Not only are you getting your workout in but also recovering here,” said Dan Gronkowski, the second-oldest of five Gronkowski brothers, who all play a role in NexGen Fitness Buffalo.
Duffy, who represented the Cuomo administration in negotiations one decade ago for the Buffalo Bills’ current lease, isn’t jarred by the projected $1.4 billion price tag for a new stadium in Orchard Park.
