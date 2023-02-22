(Michelle) Coates, and Catherine (late Gregory) Miller; cherished grandfather of Connor Miller, Hannah Coates, Bethany Coates, and Maya Miller; loving son of the late Herbert and Gladys Coates, MD; predeceased by two brothers; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Friday from 4-7 PM. A Memorial Service will be celebrated in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Rd., Kenmore on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock, please assemble at Church. Richard was a United States Army Veteran and a longtime educator and administrator for the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's honor may be made to Kenmore United Methodist Church or Hospice Care of Buffalo. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com