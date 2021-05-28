Meet Mary's pups! They are medium sized retriever mix puppies. Their birthday is April 7. Mama Mary appears to be... View on PetFinder
Claude
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There is nothing "kind" about making other people laugh by dunking you in a water tank. Nor is there anything kind about scaring people – just for fun, of course.
- Updated
BiscuitLife's menu is replete with sausage gravy, chocolate chess pie and pimento cheese. But the star is the biscuits.
- Updated
In Western New York, where average daily infections have fallen by more than 70% over the past month, the end of the pandemic is in sight, Dr. Thomas Russo said.
- Updated
What’s led to the Sabres’ relentless struggles and the Bills’ terrific turnaround?
- Updated
Vic Carucci writes that he's not going out on a limb when he says team unity is every bit as vital to success as an explosive offense, a smothering defense, smart coaching and ... staying healthy.
- Updated
The former student, now 33, alleged that he was teased by other students because they knew he was being molested and the school, Darul-Uloom Al-Madania, did not stop it.
- Updated
For all the big talk on Day One of ownership, Terry and Kim Pegula have never stuck with any plan. And the results show it.
- Updated
"Let's get this over with so I can get on with my life," defendant Tramaine Sanchez, 25, said to the judge.
- Updated
Half a dozen political appointees have left the Comptroller's Office over the past two years.
- Updated
Right up there with barbecued chicken, hot dogs and ice cream, nothing screams summer like clams.