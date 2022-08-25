CLARK Robert J.

Passed peacefully at the age of 80. Beloved husband of 57 years to Anne (nee Tropp); devoted father of Frank and the late Elizabeth Clark; cherished grandfather of Kaitlin, Jordan, and Ian Clark-Gullick; loving brother of Patricia, the late Ralph Leach, and the late Clayton Clark; dear brotherin-law of Joan, the late Richard, Dorothy (James), June (Kevin), Patricia (James), Joseph (Jean), David and Teresa, the late John and Janet; also survived by nieces and nephews. Robert was an avid fisherman, wood maker and he loved maintaining his koi pond. He was a dedicated employee of General Motors for 33 years. Friends and family may call on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. Please assemble at Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com