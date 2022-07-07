CLARK Carol A. (nee Franczak)

Of Elma, NY, passed away July 5, 2022. Beloved wife of Darrell W. Clark; loving mom of Jeff (Amy) Clark; dearest grandma of Sky and Sidney Clark; dear daughter of the late Walter and Norma Franczak; loving sister of Linda (John) Clendening, Nancy (Don) Pietsch, and the late Diane Franczak; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends; most adoring dog mom to Gunner. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd (Corner of Rogers Rd.) where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com