 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CLARK Carol A. (nee Franczak)

  • Updated
  • 0
CLARK Carol A. (nee Franczak)
Support this work for $1 a month

Of Elma, NY, passed away July 5, 2022. Beloved wife of Darrell W. Clark; loving mom of Jeff (Amy) Clark; dearest grandma of Sky and Sidney Clark; dear daughter of the late Walter and Norma Franczak; loving sister of Linda (John) Clendening, Nancy (Don) Pietsch, and the late Diane Franczak; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends; most adoring dog mom to Gunner. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd (Corner of Rogers Rd.) where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pediatrician, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

Pediatrician, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

A Buffalo pediatrician and two of his daughters died in an overnight fire in North Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Fire Department. The mother injured in the Huntington Avenue fire was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. She was listed in serious condition.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News