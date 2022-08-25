 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CLARE Audrey C. (nee Malachowski)

  • Updated
  • 0
CLARE Audrey C. (nee Malachowski)
Support this work for $1 a month

August 23, 2022. Wife of the late Joseph W.; loving mother of William J. (Michelle) Clare, Carol C. (Patrick) Sheridan and Ann Marie (Stephen) Moscovic; Silly Grandma of Jonah, Noah, Jessica, Jacqueline, Nicholas and Angelena; sister of Ronald (Debra) Malachowski, Sandra (Will) Penn, Greg (Linda) Malachowski, Gail (Late Richard) Taft and the late Patricia Giambra. Family and friends may call Friday 3-7 pm at the DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (1 mile North off Maple Rd., just past Klein Rd.) Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Mary's R.C. Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville Saturday at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To view the Mass Livestream on Saturday at 10am visit www.stmaryswormville. org Online condolences to denglerrobertspernafuneral.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News