CLARE Audrey C. (nee Malachowski)

August 23, 2022. Wife of the late Joseph W.; loving mother of William J. (Michelle) Clare, Carol C. (Patrick) Sheridan and Ann Marie (Stephen) Moscovic; Silly Grandma of Jonah, Noah, Jessica, Jacqueline, Nicholas and Angelena; sister of Ronald (Debra) Malachowski, Sandra (Will) Penn, Greg (Linda) Malachowski, Gail (Late Richard) Taft and the late Patricia Giambra. Family and friends may call Friday 3-7 pm at the DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (1 mile North off Maple Rd., just past Klein Rd.) Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Mary's R.C. Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville Saturday at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To view the Mass Livestream on Saturday at 10am visit www.stmaryswormville. org Online condolences to denglerrobertspernafuneral.com