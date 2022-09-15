 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLAIR Irene Weber "Honey"

  • Updated
Born August 24, 1921, died September 9, 2022 at the age 101. Daughter of the late Michael and Irene Weber; wife of the late Raymond Clair; mother of Michael Clair (Jill) of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Richard Clair (Marcia) of Southampton, NY, Gordon Clair (Melissa) of Glastonbury, CT, Christina Frega (late Mark) of Cazenovia, NY, and the late Raymond Jr. (late Beverly) Clair; also survived by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, September 17th, 9:30 AM at Saint Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St., Buffalo, NY. Burial at St. Aloysius Cemetery, Springville, NY. Donations in Irene's memory can be made to Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart https://www.greynun.org/join-us/please-supportus/. Condolences may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com

