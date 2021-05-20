Tags
There will be painful exceptions as businesses, schools and large venues start to consider proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test as requirements for admission.
"It's been a success," said County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "We figured it would be pretty good, but now we're seeing the results."
Starting Wednesday, New York will no longer require fully vaccinated residents to wear masks outdoors or in many indoor settings, but that doesn’t yet mean that face masks are going away.
"If he's going to trade his franchise player, Adams has to keep his eyes on the prize," writes Mike Harrington.
The menu celebrates seasonality and eco-friendly practices with an emphasis on seafood shuttled as quickly as possible from water to table.
Masks will still be required on public transit, in nursing homes, health care facilities, schools, homeless shelters and correctional facilities.
The current policy of indefinite border closure has caused grief and uncertainly at a time when neither Americans nor Canadians need it, Chris Jacobs says.
Julianne Lanzieri had last been seen between 8 and 9 p.m. Friday, State Police said.
General manager Kevyn Adams plans to conduct a thorough search that will include candidates from “a lot of different backgrounds,” but he said coaches with a strong track record in player development will have an edge.
A Child Victims Act lawsuit alleges the Rev. A. Joseph Bissonette molested a 7-year-old boy in his office at St. Bartholomew Church six or seven times in 1977.
