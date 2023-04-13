Of West Seneca, at the age of 68 on April 11th, 2023. Loving Husband of Christine M. (nee Stephan) Ciminelli. Father of Trey Ciminelli. Brother of Francyne Marren, Linda Hall, Ernest Spencer and Colleen Spencer. Son of the late James and Stella (nee Zmitrewicz) Ciminelli. Brother-In-Law of Joan (Wayne) Walder, Theresa (late Jack) Stephan Hains, Camilla (Joseph) Stemrich, Jeanne (Michael Gregoire) Stephan, James (Kimberly) Stephan, Kathryn (Richard) Mattison and the late Paul A. Stephan, Jr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 p.m. at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd.; Lackawanna (716-824-4000). Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd.; Orchard Park on Saturday at 12 Noon. Mr. Ciminelli was a member of the St. John Vianney Holy Name Society, a Reader for Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service and an avid bowler and golfer. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to ALS Therapy Development Institute, 480 Arsenal St.; Suite 201; Watertown, MA 02472 (www.als.net). Please visit www. GANNONFUNERAL .com
