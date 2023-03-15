March 11, 2023, age 80, beloved wife of the late Nicola Ciccarelli; dear mother of Lena Ciccarelli, Chris (Amy) Ciccarelli, Nick (Charlene) Ciccarelli, Jr., Carmen (Jillian) Ciccarelli and the late infant Carmella; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sister of late the late Agatha (late Attilio) Gentile, late Vera (late Gaetano) Garofalo, late Salvatore (late Giovanna) Marchionda, Guido (Philaberta) Marchionda and Alberto (Giuseppina) Marchionda; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday and Sunday (March 18th & 19th) 3 to 8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where prayers will be said Monday, March 20th at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (Bowmansville) at 10:00 AM. Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com