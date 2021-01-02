Chuck Williams, Canisius College football coach for five seasons, dies

Charles A. "Chuck" Williams, the next-to-last man to coach varsity football at Canisius College, died on Dec. 27.

Williams had a 16-34 record as head coach of the Golden Griffins from 1994-99, but he worked under an obvious handicap of an under-funded football program.

"He was working in Division 1-AA with Division III financial aid to work with," Dan Starr, the Canisius athletics director at the time, said when Williams resigned from the post in 1999. "Chuck is a wonderful person who is widely respected by his players. He did try hard."

Williams was faced with a schedule that included similar schools, such as Duquesne and Georgetown, that were more aggressively dealing with the sport. His last team in 1999 went only 1-10, losing the rest of the games after opening with a win over the University of Rochester.

"A great guy. Always cared about his players. Really loved coaching the defense," said John Maddock, retired Canisius Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs.

Williams replaced Barry Mynter in 1994 and was succeeded in 2000 by Ed Argast, who was the head coach when Canisius announced in October 2002 that it was dropping football along with six other varsity sports.

Williams taught science and health at North Tonawanda High School for 37 years before retiring. The science of football was something he loved, too. He was a long-time assistant coach for the Lumberjacks. Then he moved to the college ranks as defensive coordinator at Canisius in 1977 when the school resumed the sport on a varsity level in 1974. After he resigned there in 1999, Williams joined Craig Cirbus' football staff at the University at Buffalo and then was an assistant at Buffalo State.

