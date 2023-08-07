A Buffalo man faces numerous charges after a police chase that stemmed from a near-collision with an officer in a patrol car, Orchard Park Police Chief Patrick M. Fitzgerald reported.

Rahsean L. Holcombe, 36, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a vehicle without an interlock device, reckless driving and many traffic violations.

According to the report, the incident began about 2:10 a.m. Friday when an Orchard Park officer's vehicle was almost struck by another vehicle in a paved turn-around area on the Route 219 expressway.

The officer said she spoke to the driver, suspected he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, and then pursued him after he took off northbound on the highway. The vehicle eventually was stopped on Seneca Street in West Seneca.

Fitzgerald said Holcombe, who refused to take a breath test or a blood test, has a DWI conviction from 2017 and his license has been revoked since 2018.