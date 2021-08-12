Foster or Foster to Adopt needed! This dog needs your help! We would like to rescue him/ her, but we... View on PetFinder
Charlie
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — COVID-19 cases have filled so many Florida hospital beds that ambulance services and fire departments are straining to respond to emergencies.
- Updated
Two former public safety dispatchers contend in their complaint they were subjected to relentless sexual harassment and abuse at the hands of a former supervisor in the police department's 911 center.
- Updated
Nate Schwartz and Alex Schenk, both 18, were killed Sunday night in a two-car collision in Yorkshire.
- Updated
"To be sure, there is not another home like this in all of Western New York or perhaps all of Upstate New York," wrote State Supreme Court Justice Sheila A. DiTullio.
- Updated
The abrupt resignation of Melissa DeRosa, sharply criticized by the state's top lawyer for her handling of sexual harassment allegations against the governor, was a simple and direct sign: Cuomo's ability to hold onto his job is evaporating by the hour.
- Updated
Cuomo's stepped down after a swift and dramatic descent like so many Albany politicians in recent decades: under the weight of personal and governmental scandal.
- Updated
The victim told police he went to meet the woman in the Riverview Manor Apartments, at the foot of Hertel Avenue.
- Updated
Dustin Jones, 33, was one of four people, including an 8-year-old girl, ejected from an SUV in a crash on the Thruway.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul made it plain Wednesday that she wasn't going to carry baggage that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is leaving behind.
- Updated
Truck backups spilled over from the border bridges to the I-190 and beyond in both Buffalo and Lewiston Friday as Canadian customs unions began a work slowdown to protest long-stalled contract negotiations.