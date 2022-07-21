CELLINO Jeanette E. (nee Maggio) "Jean"

Of Orchard Park, NY, July 19, 2022. Loving wife of the late Ross M. Cellino Sr.; daughter of the late Liborio "Bert" and Josephine Maggio; beloved mother of Dr. Michael (Dr. Ivonne) Cellino, Sharon (Scott) Davies, Roseann Cellino, Ross (Anna Marie) Cellino Jr., Joseph (late Mary Lou) Cellino, David (Michele) Cellino, Anthony (Kim) Cellino, Julie (Denis) Bastible and the late Susan (Larry) Haxton; adored grandmother of 32 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; sister of Marie (late Herbert) DeCeilio, Elizabeth (Paul) Bulick and the late Frank (late Nancy) Maggio, Catherine (late Harley) Becker, Nelson (late Frances) Maggio and Alberta (late Donald) Reynolds; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Friday, 2-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10 AM at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY (Please assemble at church). Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com