One of the last surviving superstars from the golden age of Hollywood, Italian actress Sophia Loren began acting at age 16, setting the world ablaze with her beauty and confidence after meeting famed Italian producer Carlo Ponti — whom she would eventually wed — during a beauty pageant he was judging. Starring in hit films such as Two Women (1960), for which she won an Oscar and which is included in today's lineup, The Fall of the Roman Empire (1964), and Marriage Italian Style (1964), Loren was one of the most sought-after actresses for decades and remains one of the most beloved Hollywood icons of all time. Other films featured on today's roster include The Pride and the Passion (1957), a historical drama co-starring Cary Grant and Frank Sinatra; More Than a Miracle (1967), set in 17th-century Italy and featuring a love story between a Spanish prince (Omar Sharif) and a local peasant girl; and the Oscar-nominated drama A Special Day (1977), about two neighbors who meet in Rome on the day Hitler first visits Italy in 1938.