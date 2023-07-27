Zounds! It's a five-film lineup of movies inspired by some of the Bard's classic plays today on Turner Classic Movies. First up is the 1953 musical Kiss Me Kate (pictured), based on the 1948 Broadway hit, which itself was inspired by Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel, Ann Miller and Keenan Wynn lead the cast. Next is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Henry V (1944), based on the historical play of the same name. Laurence Olivier leads the cast as England's King Henry V and directed the film, receiving an Oscar nomination for his work. He did not win, but he was given a Special Award for "outstanding achievement as actor, producer and director in bringing Henry V to the screen." After that comes another Best Picture nominee, the 1936 adaptation of the classic tragedy Romeo and Juliet, starring 34-year-old Best Actress nominee Norma Shearer and 43-year-old Leslie Howard as the star-crossed teenage lovers. Following that, it's time for A Midsummer Night's Dream, a 1935 adaptation of the comedy that was also nominated for Best Picture and features James Cagney, Joe E. Brown, Dick Powell, Olivia de Havilland and Jean Muir among its large cast. Olivier is back as director and portrayer of the title character (as well as uncredited screenwriter) in today's final film, Hamlet (1948). Considered one of the finest film adaptations of the tragedy, Hamlet earned Olivier a Best Actor Oscar win (he was nominated for Best Director, as well). Co-star Jean Simmons was nominated as Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Ophelia.