Biographical dramas about famous musicians are the focus of today's morning and afternoon movie lineup, starting with Cary Grant portraying the prolific composer and songwriter Cole Porter in 1946's Night and Day (pictured), followed by the life story of songwriter Gus Kahn (Danny Thomas) and his wife Grace (Doris Day) in I'll See You in My Dreams (1951). After that is a biographical musical about early-20th-century Broadway stars Nora Bayes (Ann Sheridan) and Jack Norworth (Dennis Morgan), Shine on Harvest Moon (1944), then Words and Music (1948), a biographical musical that chronicles the songwriting partnership of Richard Rodgers (Tom Drake) and Lorenz Hart (Mickey Rooney). To finish up the afternoon: Deep in My Heart (1954), about the American composer Sigmund Romberg (Jose Ferrer), and Rhapsody in Blue (1945), a musical drama inspired by composer George Gershwin (Robert Alda) and his relationship with singer Julie Adams (Joan Leslie).