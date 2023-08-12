Although nominated six times for the Best Actress Oscar throughout her career, British actress Deborah Jane Trimmer — better known as Deborah Kerr — never won, and she holds the record for most nominations in the category without a win. Despite not obtaining any hardware from the Academy, Kerr still gave indelible performances in everything from dramas and musicals to romantic comedies and psychological horror films. In 1994, Kerr was at least recognized by the Academy with an Honorary Oscar, which was accompanied by very accurate recognition of her as "an artist of impeccable grace and beauty, a dedicated actress whose motion picture career has always stood for perfection, discipline and elegance." Among the Kerr classics featured during today's Summer Under the Stars salute to the actress are Quo Vadis(1951),King Solomon's Mines(1950),Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison(1957) and An Affair to Remember(1957).