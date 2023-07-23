Enjoy a delightful afternoon and early evening with three terrific '60s movies led by iconic actress Audrey Hepburn. Up first is the 1966 heist comedy How to Steal a Million (pictured), which also features Peter O'Toole and Eli Wallach. Following that, things get a lot darker in the classic thriller Wait Until Dark (1967), in which Hepburn earned the final Best Actress Oscar nomination of her career as a blind woman terrorized by three criminals (led by a chilling Alan Arkin, along with Richard Crenna and Jack Weston) who believe a cache of heroin is hidden somewhere in her apartment. The mood lightens in the final feature, Charade (1963), the beloved romantic comedy that pairs Hepburn with Cary Grant.