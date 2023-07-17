Today we honor the birthday of iconic actor/dancer James Cagney (he was born in New York City on July 17, 1899; he died in Stanford, New York, on March 30, 1986, at age 86). In this eight-film birthday celebration, you'll see Cagney displaying his talents across a variety of genres. Featured titles are the drama The St. Louis Kid (1934); Winner Take All (1932), a drama with Cagney playing a boxer; White Heat (1949), one of Cagney's great gangster films, co-starring Virginia Mayo and Edmond O'Brien; The Roaring Twenties (1939), a crime thriller also starring Priscilla Lane and Humphrey Bogart; Footlight Parade (1933), Cagney's first musical, co-starring Joan Blondell, Ruby Keeler and Dick Powell, and boasting numbers choreographed by Busby Berkeley; another musical, Love Me or Leave Me (1955), which earned Cagney the third and final Best Actor Oscar nomination of his career and also features Doris Day; Cagney's first classic gangster film, and the movie that made him a star, 1931's The Public Enemy (pictured), which also features Jean Harlow and Blondell; and the drama City for Conquest (1940), co-starring Ann Sheridan. — Jeff Pfeiffer