New to the Summer Under the Stars lineup is Mexico-born actress Katy Jurado, who began her acting career during the golden age of Mexican cinema. Recruited to Hollywood by American filmmakers, she was featured in many popular Westerns of the 1950s and '60s and was the first Latin American actress to win a Golden Globe. A selection of her films, many of them Westerns, will be the subject of today's lineup, including Man From Del Rio (1956), which follows a gunman who is hired to replace a sheriff after killing a few notorious outlaws and is forced to change his ways; High Noon (1952), the Oscar-winning film also starring Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly about a town marshal who must face a gang of deadly killers when their leader arrives on the noon train; Arrowhead (1953), co-starring Charlton Heston, about a man attempting to make peace between the U.S. Army and the Native population near Fort Clark, Texas; and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973), about a man hired to bring down his old friend Billy the Kid, played by Kris Kristofferson.