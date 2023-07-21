Popular Oscar-winning and -nominated actresses of the 1970s headline tonight's Friday night lineup on Turner Classic Movies as the network's monthlong salute to stars of the decade continues. First you'll see Barbra Streisand in the 1976 romantic musical drama A Star Is Born, which earned her a shared Best Original Song Oscar (with Paul Williams) for "Evergreen (Love Theme From A Star Is Born)." After that, Best Actress winner Ellen Burstyn leads the 1974 comedy/drama Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (pictured), Best Actress nominee Cicely Tyson headlines the drama Sounder (1972), Best Actress winner Jane Fonda stars in the mystery/thriller Klute (1971) and Best Actress winner Faye Dunaway leads Network (1976).