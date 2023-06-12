Actress/singer Judy Holliday had an all-too-brief time as a featured big-screen star — roughly a decade from the late 1940s to 1960 — before her untimely passing from breast cancer in 1965 just two weeks before her 44th birthday. During this time, she only starred in eight films in which she had significant roles, but she made the most of these appearances — in nearly all of those, she was nominated for and/or won an award. Five of those titles are airing on Turner Classic Movies tonight, beginning with perhaps her most famous movie: 1950's Born Yesterday (pictured). Directed by George Cukor, the comedy/drama earned Holliday the Oscar for Best Actress.