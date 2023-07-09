Stanley Kramer's acclaimed and important 1967 drama was one of the earliest American films to feature an interracial marriage in a positive manner, and it was received negatively in certain states where such marriages were still illegal at the time. But the film endures as a classic and has outlasted whatever naysayers it had. A young white woman (Katherine Houghton) brings home her Black fiance (Sidney Poitier) to meet her parents (Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn and Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy in their ninth and final onscreen pairing and Tracy's final film role), who must grapple with their concerns about the engagement.