Wednesday nights in July, Turner Classic Movies will feature lineups of films set in, and dealing with themes related to, the American South. Tonight's five titles deal with Southern America's especially problematic — to say the least — history with racial issues, featuring stories spanning the Civil War through the Civil Rights era. In some cases, the movies themselves were made during times that featured more overt and accepted racism and stereotypes, affecting the portrayal of their stories and characters, and that should be noted when watching. Starting the evening is the Best Picture Oscar-winning 1989 drama Driving Miss Daisy (pictured), led by Best Actor nominee Morgan Freeman and Best Actress winner Jessica Tandy in a tale that follows the relationship between an old Jewish woman in Atlanta and her Black chauffeur over roughly 25 years, from the late 1940s to the early '70s. The film explores racism against Black people as well as antisemitism in the South. After that is another Best Picture winner: the 1939 Civil War epic Gone With the Wind. While the drama is impressively made, and led to Best Supporting Actress winner Hattie McDaniel becoming the first Black actor to be nominated for and win an Oscar, it not only glosses over the horrors of slavery in the South at that time but also tends to glorify the antebellum South and often uses its Black characters as sources of humor. Up next is The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, a 1974 TV movie starring Emmy winner Cicely Tyson in the title role as a 110-year-old former slave telling her life story during the early 1960s Civil Rights Movement. Following that is Intruder in the Dust (1949), which is based on noted Southern author William Faulkner's novel and filmed in Oxford, Mississippi, where Faulkner mostly lived. The story is about a Black man (Juano Hernandez) who is falsely accused of murdering a white man; with the help of two teenage boys, the town's lawyer and an elderly woman, he works to prove his innocence. The lineup concludes with Storm Warning (1950), a film noir thriller about a traveling dress model (Ginger Rogers) who witnesses the murder of a journalist by the Ku Klux Klan in a small Southern town and tries to help the district attorney (Ronald Reagan) bring the killers to justice. Doris Day also stars. — Jeff Pfeiffer