Turner Classic Movies features various coming-of-age films tonight, with the first half of the evening centering on friendship stories set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, beginning with 1975's Cooley High (pictured), which takes place in Chicago's Near North Side in 1964 and follows four high school seniors and best friends whose lives are turned upside down when two of them are erroneously arrested for a crime. This is followed by Shag (1988), set in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in 1963, as four girlfriends have one last hoorah together before one of them gets married. Nominated for an Oscar for Best Screenplay and starring Mickey Rourke, Kevin Bacon and Paul Reiser, the last movie of the night, Diner (1982), takes us to 1959 Baltimore, where a group of friends in their 20s struggle with adulthood. The next three films airing early into the morning highlight stories involving animals, starting with Oscar winner The Yearling (1946), about a boy who convinces his parents to adopt a deer, followed by Good-bye My Lady (1956), about an old man and a young boy who are brought together by a love for a dog, and finally, National Velvet (1944) — starring Elizabeth Taylor, Mickey Rooney, Donald Crisp and Anne Revere, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Mrs. Brown — which tells the story of a jaded former jockey who helps a young girl prepare a wild horse for England's greatest racing event.