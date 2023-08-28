Nicknamed the "Oomph Girl," American actress and singer Ann Sheridan is the featured Hollywood star in today's lineup, a selection that includes They Drive by Night (1940), a film noir co-starring Humphrey Bogart and Ida Lupino; Shine on Harvest Moon (1944), a biographical film about early-20th-century Broadway stars; Kings Row (1942), an Oscar-nominated drama co-starring future President Ronald Reagan; Nora Prentiss (1947), a film noir about a doctor's affair with a nightclub singer; and Woman on the Run (1950), a crime drama about a man who witnesses a murder and is pursued around San Francisco by his wife, the police and the killer.