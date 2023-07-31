This terrific and suspenseful 1955 drama from Best Director Oscar nominee John Sturges was one of the earliest "Revisionist Westerns," tweaking elements of the traditional Western genre and even adding in compelling elements of film noir to boot.

Taking place shortly after World War II in the isolated Southwest town of its title, the film finds Black Rock receiving its first outside visitor in many years when one-armed veteran John Macreedy (Best Actor Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy) arrives and tries to visit an Asian American war hero's family. Quiet about his agenda, Macreedy is received with suspicion by the unusually jumpy locals, and when his few innocuous questions begin to scrape away at the town's shared, dark secret, he may not live to catch the train out. Robert Ryan, Anne Francis, Dean Jagger, Walter Brennan, Lee Marvin and Ernest Borgnine also star.