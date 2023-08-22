Geraldine Chaplin is the firstborn of comic actor/filmmaking legend Charlie Chaplin's eight children with his fourth wife, Oona O'Neill, and is a star in her own right. So it is fitting that she is finally getting her own SUTS celebration, an 11-film lineup headlined by her English-language acting debut as Tonya in the epic drama Doctor Zhivago (1965), for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination as Most Promising New Actress. Beginning the day is the TCM premiere of Honeycomb (1969), a Spanish drama co-written by Chaplin and directed by renowned filmmaker Carlos Saura, with whom Chaplin collaborated on a number of films in the late 1960s and '70s. Two more of those Chaplin/Saura dramas are also making their network premieres today: Anna and the Wolves (1973) and Stress-es Tres, Tres (Stress Is Three, 1968), the latter film airing very late tonight/early tomorrow.