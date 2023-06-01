One of the most lauded and loved stars of stage and screen, Katharine Hepburn excelled at portraying sophisticated and dependent women. TCM gives Hepburn t Star of the Month honors every Thursday June with films spanning the 60-plus yea of her illustrious career. The tribute start tonight with some of the not-so-illustriou films from her "Box Office Poison" years, which began with the 1938 critically praised but commercially failing (and now a recognized screwball comedy classic) Bringing Up Baby (pictured), co-starring Cary Grant. Following that is Break of Hearts (1935), a drama also featuring Charles Boyer; Sylvia Scarlett (1935), a romantic comedy that marked Hepburn's first onscreen pairing with Grant and was helmed by her frequent director George Cukor; the 1936 historical drama Mary of Scotland, co-starring Fredric March and directed by John Ford; and Quality Street (1937), a period comedy that was the third of Hepburn's three collaborations with director George Stevens. The lineup concludes tomorrow morning with three of Hepburn's earliest films: Christopher Strong (1933), a drama directed by Dorothy Arzner that was Hepburn's second feature; the 1934 drama The Little Minister; and another 1934 drama, Spitfire, co-starring Robert Young and Ralph Bellamy.