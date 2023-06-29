This final evening in Turner Classic Movies' monthlong Thursday salute to legendary star Katharine Hepburn o­ffers a lineup of five of the nine films that she made with longtime partner and frequent co-star Spencer Tracy (a few others have already aired earlier in the month). The first four of tonight's featured titles are romantic comedies; the evening concludes with a drama. The lineup features Desk Set (1957), the couple's eighth onscreen pairing; 1945's Without Love (pictured), which marked the third time they appeared together; Pat and Mike (1952), in which Hepburn gives a Golden Globe-nominated performance in her seventh onscreen pairing with Tracy; Adam's Rib (1949), the pair's sixth time working together; and Keeper of the Flame (1942), Hepburn and Tracy's second film.