John Cooper Jr., better known as Jackie Cooper, had an amazing big-screen career from his early days as a child star in the late 1920s to the late '80s. You'll see 15 films from roughly the first 15 years of that career as he appears during SUTS for the first time today. Cooper had a notable first himself: He became, and still is, the youngest-ever nominee for the Best Actor Oscar, for the comedy Skippy(1931), which is part of TCM's lineup. You'll also see him in The Champ (1931),Treasure Island(1934) and more.