TCM, beginning at 8 p.m. Turner Classic Movies concludes its monthlong Monday night celebration of Chinese-born cinematographer James Wong Howe with some of his most acclaimed works. Leading things off is 1955's The Rose Tattoo (pictured), the Best Picture Oscar-nominated adaptation of Tennessee Williams' play, starring Burt Lancaster and Best Actress winner Anna Magnani. Howe's black-and-white cinematography for the film earned him his first Oscar win after several previous nominations. Howe's second and last Oscar victory came for his work in tonight's next film: Hud (1963), the famed Western starring Best Actor nominee Paul Newman, Best Actress winner Patricia Neal and Best Supporting Actor winner Melvyn Douglas. Up next is the 2019 documentary Image Makers: The Adventures of America's Pioneer Cinematographers, which features Howe among its spotlighted pioneers. Then it's back to two more of his films, starting with Funny Lady (1975), the Barbra Streisand-led musical comedy/drama that earned Howe an Oscar nomination and ended up being his final project prior to his 1976 passing. The lineup concludes with The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968), the adaptation of Carson McCullers' novel starring Best Actor nominee Alan Arkin and Supporting Actress nominee Sondra Locke.