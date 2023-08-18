Jane Alice Peters — better known as legendary actress Carole Lombard — had an all-too-short life, dying in a plane crash in 1942 at age 33. But she still managed, over a career that encompassed 21 years, 56 feature films and numerous shorts, to become one of the iconic stars of Hollywood's golden age. She is most beloved for and identified with the screwball comedy genre starting in the mid 1930s, thanks to her brilliant performances in classics like My Man Godfrey (1936), for which she earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination, Twentieth Century (1934), Nothing Sacred (1937), Fools for Scandal (1938), Mr. & Mrs. Smith (1941) and To Be or Not to Be (1942), her final film. All those films, and more, can be enjoyed during today's Summer Under the Stars Lombard celebration.