English-American actress Eileen Evelyn Greer Garson was nominated for seven Best Actress Oscars over the course of her nearly 50-year big-screen career. Six of those nods, and her one win, came very early in her career and in rapid succession. She received her first nomination in her first feature film,Goodbye, Mr. Chips(1939), which is part of today's Summer Under the Stars salute to Garson. Also featured in the 12-title lineup are four of the five films for which Garson received the Best Actress nomination during five consecutive years, tying Bette Davis for that achievement:Blossoms in the Dust(1941),Mrs. Miniver(1942), for which she won, Mrs. Parkington (1944) and The Valley of Decision(1945). (She was also nominated for 1943's Madame Curie, which is not on the schedule.)