Tonight, TCM is all about teenagers in love. First up: Starring Laurence Olivier and Diane Lane, A Little Romance (1979) tells the tale of a teenage girl who falls in love with a local Parisian when she moves to France to go to school. In 1964's The World of Henry Orient (pictured), two mischievous teenage girls begin following an eccentric pianist (Peter Sellers) around New York City after one of them develops a crush. Starring Warren Beatty and Natalie Wood in a role that garnered her a second Oscar nomination, Splendor in the Grass (1961), about a pair of high school sweethearts, is the third movie of the night, followed by The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (1962), Blackboard Jungle (1955) and the James Dean/Natalie Wood Oscar-nominated coming-of-age classic Rebel Without a Cause (1955).