This 1950 classic was the first Western film collaboration between star James Stewart and director Anthony Mann, and it's a winner — a movie unique and important enough to have been added to the Library of Congress' National Film Registry. Stewart plays Lin McAdam, a cowboy searching for his father's killer and the family rifle that was used against him. As the gun falls into the possession of new owners, their stories are depicted, all leading to a dramatic conclusion. The cast also includes Dan Duryea, Stephen McNally, Shelley Winters and Will Geer as well as Rock Hudson and Tony Curtis in small early roles.