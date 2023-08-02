Anthony Perkins is justifiably remembered for chillingly embodying murderous mama's boy Norman Bates in the 1960 thriller Psycho, which of course will be featured during his first SUTS celebration today. But you'll also see his range of talent across other titles, like his second film, Friendly Persuasion (1956), in which he received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination and the Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer — Male; the 1957 biopic Fear Strikes Out, where he gives a terrific performance as troubled baseball player Jim Piersall; and more.