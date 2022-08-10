 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASCIANO Carol A. (nee Okoniewski)

CASCIANO Carol A. (nee Okoniewski)
August 7, 2022, age 69. Beloved wife of Joseph Casciano; loving mother of Eric (Dawn) DeSimone, Heather DeCarolis, Victor (Melissa) DeSimone, Kimberly (Daniel) Wagner and the late Joseph Casciano; cherished grandmother of Aidan, Peyton, Gabriel, John, Victor, Sophia, Matthew, Bryan, Jeremy, Jacob and Austin; caring sister of Daniel (Judy) Okoniewski and the late Joan (late Bruno) Ostrowski and late Jeanette (late Anthony) Skretny; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, Friday at 9 AM. No prior visitation

