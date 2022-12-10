CARUANA Vincent Joseph Jr.

Of West Seneca, at the age of 92 passed away at his home on December 9, 2022. Loving husband of 66 years to Mary (Marotto), son of the late Vincent Sr. and Carmella; Vince is preceded in death by siblings Frank, Joseph, Madeline (Galetta), Anna Marie (Kuhn), and Louis. He is the loving father of and survived by Anthony and Jamie Isaac (Paul) and father-inlaw to Angela Caruana; devoted grandfather to Jacqueline Nowinski (Nicholas), Paul Isaac Jr. (Michele), Dana Gibellino (Brandon) and Gabrielle Thompson (Damon). He is also survived by great grandchildren Harper Nowinski, and Bridget and Alexander Isaac as well as many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday from 4-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10:15 AM at Queen of Heaven Church 4220 Seneca St. West Seneca. Please assemble at church. For more on Vince's life please visit www.CANNANFH.com