CARTER Floyd W.

CARTER Floyd W.
CARTER Floyd W. Of Alden, NY, passed away October 8, 2022 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Irene Carter; dear father of Deborah (Gregory) Hollander and Lisa (Robert) Reiter; loving grandfather of Jennifer (Daniel) Wrest, Benjamin (Lisa) Hollander, Jacob (Patricia) Hollander and Anthony (Katie) Reiter; great-grandfather of Walker, Gregory and Lydia Wrest and A'ine and Carter Hollander; son of the late William and Ethel Carter; brother of Luella (late Harold) Germain, Darlene (Dale) LaBombard and the late Hilda (late Raymond) Legasse, late Edwin (late Betty) Carter, late Loyal (late Noelia) Carter, late Lenet (late Francis) King, late Leon (late Rita) Carter and late Elger Carter; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Friday from 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist RC Church, Alden, NY Saturday at 10 AM. (please assemble at church). Floyd was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Post # 1377.

