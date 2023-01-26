CARSTENS Douglas J.

Carstens. Grandfather of Katherine, Bennett and Emily Carstens. Brother of Laura (Mike) Kazmierczak. Son of the late James L. and Delphine R. (nee Zanetto) Carstens. Also survived by three nieces. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. at O'CONNELL-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, same location as "Norman E. Gannon & Sons", 1075 Ridge Rd.; Lackawanna (716-823-0124). Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1350 Indian Church Rd.; West Seneca Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Carstens was the former President of Rescue Hose Co. # 1/ Walden Fire District # 2 and long-time President of the Rescue Hose 25 Year Club. Please visit www.OCONNELLMURPHYFUNERAL.com