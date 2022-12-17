CARROLL Stevin L.

Of Amherst, entered into rest December 12, 2022. Loving son of Jeramy (Laura) Carroll and Rachel Kutas (Remy) Piazza; dear brother of Alexander Piazza and future sibling baby Carroll; cherished grandson of Sallie (Samuel) Mancuso, Charles Randall Carroll and Susan (late Thomas) Kutas; adored nephew of Amy Biddlecombe, Amanda Carroll, Randi Carroll, Dalton Carroll, Aaron Kutas and Adam Kutas; dearest cousin of Kaitlyn and Jaime Biddlecombe and Louise and Joanna Long; also survived by many other cousins, extended family, bandmates and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Sunday (December 18) from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., Buffalo on Monday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Memorial donations may be made in Stevin's memory to Villa Maria College, 240 Pine Ridge Rd. Buffalo NY 14225, attn: Office of Development. In memory of Stevin, the family requests you wear your most colorful mismatched socks. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com