Of Amherst, entered into rest December 12, 2022. Loving son of Jeramy (Laura) Carroll and Rachel Kutas (Remy) Piazza; dear brother of Alexander Piazza and future sibling baby Carroll; cherished grandson of Sallie (Samuel) Mancuso, Charles Randall Carroll and Susan (late Thomas) Kutas; adored nephew of Amy Biddlecombe, Amanda Carroll, Randi Carroll, Dalton Carroll, Aaron Kutas and Adam Kutas; dearest cousin of Kaitlyn and Jaime Biddlecombe and Louise and Joanna Long; also survived by many other cousins, extended family, bandmates and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Sunday (December 18) from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., Buffalo on Monday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Memorial donations may be made in Stevin's memory to Villa Maria College, 240 Pine Ridge Rd. Buffalo NY 14225, attn: Office of Development. In memory of Stevin, the family requests you wear your most colorful mismatched socks. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
CARROLL Stevin L.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
For 65 years, Joseph A. Todaro and his father before him have run La Nova Pizzeria. A trade publication calls La Nova an industry leader. But federal prosecutors say Joe Todaro is really something else: head of the Buffalo mob.
From birthday and cookie decorating parties to live events, the late scheduling of the game a week before Christmas has wreaked havoc with people's plans.
Sportswriter Jerry Sullivan has been fired by WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union Sun & Journal after he made sexist comments on a livestream podcast Monday night.
With early forecasts calling for temperatures in the 20s and snow, Bills fans were left to wonder how the Dolphins might handle the elements in Buffalo and are seemingly feasting on the idea for revenge.
According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, here is what the Dolphins brought to be ready for tonight's game.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died.
The Bills-Miami game is the third NFL Network game Saturday. None of the games has announcing teams that are as high profile as the ones who worked the last four Bills games.
Maybe, just maybe, upon the conclusion of the Bills’ season, quarterback Josh Allen will reveal how seriously he injured his right (throwing) …
"The heaviest lake effect snow is expected to be across southern and eastern suburbs of Buffalo and southwest Genesee County," the National Weather Service said in a warning issued Thursday afternoon.
Andrea Simon took to Twitter and put the maps from the two storms side by side and noted, "Every time, I swear."