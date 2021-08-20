Carrie Racsumberger, Alan Morrisette and Carrie Battel win USBC Kick-Off Tournament

Carrie Racsumberger, Alan Morrisette and Carrie Battel were the winners on Thursday night in the Greater Buffalo USBC Association's Annual Kick-Off Tournament at Transit Lanes.

Racsumberger, who earlier was presented the association's Female Bowler of the Year Award, defeated Sue Nawojski-Muni, 195-187, in the Women's Scratch Division championship match. Racsumberger also led the qualifying with 211-247-458.

Morrisette of Grand Island defeated Geno Walh of Lackawanna, 241-205, in the championship match of the Men's Scratch Division. Walh had bowled the night's only 300 game in the two-game qualifying round. Dan Antkowiak of Cheektowaga led the qualifying with 279-245-524.

Battel of Lancaster triumphed over Sandy Halik of Cheektowaga, 217-197, in the Handicap Division final. Kelley Boyd led the Handicap qualifying with 483, including 60 pins handicap.

Besides Racsumberger, Kevin Bienko of Kenmore was honored as the association's Male Bowler of the Year. Youth Bowler of the Year honors went to Sarah D'Angelo of Clarence and Cameron Stark of the Erie Community College team.

