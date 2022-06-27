 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CANNEY Anthony J., Jr. "Toney"

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Passed away on June 26, 2022. Beloved son of Jean (Jordan) Canney and the late Anthony J. Canney Sr., dear brother of Cathleen (Michael) Lempko, Colleen (Vincent) Vanderlip and Peter (Lisa) Canney, loving uncle of Molly (David), Brigid, Madison, Grace, Conor, Ryan, Logan and Kellan. Friends and family may call Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park, NY where a Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the O'Shei Buffalo Children's Hospital c/o: Cranial Facial Center, 818 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203. Toney was a longtime member of the Cazenovia Men's Golf Club. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.COM

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Harrington: Ben Bishop move was for accounting and Sabres should floor it to spend real money in goal

Mike Harrington: Ben Bishop move was for accounting and Sabres should floor it to spend real money in goal

The Sabres still have to add to their defense and forward group, including deciding what to do with Victor Olofsson. The restricted free agent winger could be looking at an arbitration award and/or a bridge deal that could take him close to $5 million a year. On a short-term basis with all this cap room, no reason not to pay him for now and then see if you're going to keep him or include him in any NHL-level deals.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News